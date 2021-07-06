More needs to be done to boost LPA take-up rates, says Denise Phua

The proposed changes to rules governing the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) scheme will not tackle the problem of low take-up rates, said Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC).

Instead, what is needed is a robust and aggressive communication plan that reaches different audiences in a targeted manner, using a mix of strategies such as TV, radio and print as well as grassroots workshops and incentive programmes, she added.

In a speech during the debate on a Bill to amend the Mental Capacity Act, Ms Phua, citing figures on dementia, said: "There is clearly an increasing number of Singaporeans at risk of losing their mental capacity. There is also an inertia to take the initiative by many to apply for an LPA.

"So even if the number of LPAs is expected to rise to more than 30,000 with the proposed amendments, there is still a large pool of Singaporeans who need more than a nudge."

She added that the pool of certificate issuers should be expanded beyond medical practitioners, lawyers and psychiatrists to include senior social workers and psychologists.

Other concerns raised during the debate centred on assisting seniors who are not digitally savvy, and making sure there is no fraud.

Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) said a new electronic transaction system is "timely and laudable", but helping seniors and people from low-income homes get their LPA done is a concern that must be addressed.

Mr Tay, who was one of 11 MPs to speak during the debate, also asked if the system will benefit seniors who may not be digitally savvy but are among those with an urgent need to make an LPA.

He said the Office of the Public Guardian could also come up with support schemes to assist low-income residents, such as waiving or subsidising the cost - between $25 and $80 - of getting the LPA certified by a certificate issuer.

Mr Tay also asked if the Ministry of Social and Family Development will be making any more changes or simplifying the procedure for applying for a deputy to be appointed, to save time and money.

Responding to Ms Phua on expanding the pool of certificate issuers, Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) said she agreed on the need to be cautious in expanding the types of professions that can issue LPAs.

She said: "We have already seen hostile litigation among family members over LPAs, with lawyers and doctors dragged in to justify their assessments of whether the donor was mentally capable or incapable at various points in time.

"It is prudent not to include other suggested groups like religious and grassroots leaders without much more consideration."

Ms Lim also asked for clarifications on what exceptional circumstances will allow the Public Guardian to give special approval for LPAs to be remotely executed if the donor cannot appear physically before a certificate issuer.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked about the steps the Public Guardian will take if a donee is suspected of fraud or of using undue pressure to influence multiple donors.

About eight MPs are expected to speak when the debate on the Bill resumes today.

Malavika Menon