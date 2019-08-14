More nabbed in Singapore for drug trafficking

More people have been caught for drug trafficking in Singapore, with figures showing an 11 per cent increase in the last four years.

Releasing figures for the offence for the first time, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the number of drug traffickers arrested here has gone up from 638 in 2014 to 712 last year.

The drug situation around the world has worsened in recent years and even Singapore, which is known for its strict anti-drug laws, has not been spared.

Experts say the higher number of traffickers caught does not mean anti-drug efforts here, including the death penalty, are not effective deterrents.

"One cannot make that assumption based on the figures alone," said lawyer Sunil Sudheesan, noting that an increase in demand and enforcement efforts also play a part.

The ministry said there was a sharp spike in the number of foreign offenders arrested. Last year, 217 foreigners were caught for trafficking, compared with 127 in 2014.

Conversely, the number of Singapore citizens and permanent residents caught trafficking drugs declined by about 3 per cent, from 511 in 2014 to 495 last year.

MHA said continued vigilance in enforcement and detection capabilities also led to more arrests.

217 Number of foreigners caught for trafficking last year.

127 Number of foreigners caught for trafficking in 2014.

But drugs continue to enter Singapore. In January last year, the authorities seized the largest single heroin haul - about 8.8kg - in recent years.

With record drug hauls and ramped-up production of methamphetamine in the region, MHA said the "worrying developments" have led to a downstream impact on the drug situation in Singapore.

The country's use of the death penalty has come under fire recently, with activists and international groups questioning the Republic's decision to retain it as punishment for offences such as drug trafficking, murder and terrorism.

However, Singapore's experience is that the death penalty, when combined with other measures, can be an effective deterrence, MHA said in a statement earlier this month.

Responding to the efficacy of the death penalty as a deterrent, the ministry told The Straits Times that this is just one aspect of Singapore's strategy to contain the drug menace which is targeted at reducing both the demand and supply of drugs. The strategy also emphasises preventive drug education, tough laws and enforcement, and a structured and evidence-based rehabilitation framework, it added.

Globally, South-east Asia has become the largest and fastest-growing methamphetamine market in the world today. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's World Drug Report 2019, seizures of methamphetamine rose more than eightfold between 2007 and 2017 in the East and South-east Asia region.

Taking this into consideration, criminal lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said he is not surprised that more drugs are making their way here.

"The increase in supply in the region and Singapore's relative prosperity could be some of the reasons there is the sharp increase," he said.

However, one must also take into account the demand factor and changing attitudes towards drugs, said Mr Sunil.

Last year, the authorities arrested 3,438 drug abusers, an 11 per cent increase from 3,091 in 2017.

Meanwhile, an MHA survey released earlier this year showed that younger respondents aged 13 to 30 were more open to cannabis use and the idea that it is not harmful to one's health.

This comes against the backdrop of countries in the region, such as Thailand, legalising the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Other countries, such as Malaysia, are reportedly in talks to decriminalise the personal use of drugs.

This mindset change among younger people is something that Singapore must watch out for, said Mr Sunil, adding that it could drive demand.

Noting the decline in the number of Singapore citizens and permanent residents caught for drug trafficking, he said this could mean local publicity of drug laws is working.

"On the other hand, foreigners might not know just how tough we are on drugs, so this might be an avenue for more publicity," he added.

Both lawyers also said the majority of drug traffickers caught are low-level drug mules who might have taken the risk out of desperation.

In May this year, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said almost 30 per cent of the drug traffickers caught here last year were Malaysians.

In Singapore, anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine faces the death penalty.