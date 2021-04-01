More Muslim marriage solemnisers continue supporting Muslim couples, newlyweds

SINGAPORE - The number of Muslim marriage solemnisers has nearly doubled from 27 to 52 since 2019 when the Bersamamu (Malay for 'With you') programme was launched to support marriages, parenthood and early childhood development within the Malay/Muslim (MM) community.

The solemnisers have provided advice and support to more than 10,000 couples to date through pre-solemnisation face-to-face sessions at mosques and community centres.

Sessions were conducted online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bersamamu programme is run by the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM), Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and M3, an alliance of three key Malay/Muslim organisations - Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

At a virtual retreat for the solemnisers on Thursday (April 1), new strategies and training for the solemnisers were highlighted.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, who attended Thursday's event, said: "Today, our kadi and naib kadi are not only marriage solemnisers; they provide guidance and pastoral care to couples. They need to be equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively."

ROMM, in partnership with Muis and MSF, developed the training framework for the solemnisers. In an effort to enhance the framework, specialised training was introduced last year for those who wished to further develop their competencies to become specialists in family issues, on top of the generalised training all solemnisers receive.

ROMM has also organised biannual sessions for the solemnisers to share, learn and create best practices to support Muslim marriages. Guidance on topics like effective communication, financial management and family planning, among other things, are discussed.

Muslim newlyweds can continue to receive guidance from their solemnisers and other couples for up to two years after their marriages, through the Bersamamu Facebook group.

The group promotes awareness about issues related to marriage, parenting as well as health and allows couples to share and learn from each other's marriage experiences.

The group has about 280 participants so far since its launch in January this year.

Ms Shazana Mohamed Jupri, 27, and her husband continued to receive guidance from their solemniser, Ustaz Ahmad Khushairi Abidin, six months after their marriage.

Ms Shazana said: "We had a post-solemnisation catch up session because at that time, we really needed someone to talk to about communication in marriage. It was nice to have someone familiar as our mentor through Bersamamu for our first two years of marriage."