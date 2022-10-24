More motorcyclists riding to Malaysia again, 6 months after borders reopen

SINGAPORE - More motorcyclists are venturing into Malaysia to attend motorcycle events, races and tours again, six months after Singapore reopened its borders with Malaysia in April.

Singapore motorcycle distributors and event organisers have also been busy restarting such two-wheel activities that were stopped when Malaysia closed its borders in March 2020 due to Covid-19.

Overseas riding events are not new, but the reopening of borders has released a pent-up demand.

Turnouts have far exceeded expectations at some events.

On Sept 25, a day ride to Desaru in Johor planned for 50 motorcyclists attracted 190 riders and their pillion passengers. The event was organised by Mr Wang Ying Hao, branch manager of motorcycle shop Yew Heng Motorsports.

“We were surprised as about half the participants were from the public,” said Mr Wang, 34, noting that participants of pre-Covid-19 events were mainly Yew Heng customers.

The large group was broken into seven smaller groups based on riding experience.

On that same weekend in Pahang, the Givi Rimba Raid 2022 saw 226 motorcyclists from the region take part in a 150km race in the jungle. There were over 30 participants from Singapore, a sharp increase from only two in 2019 before Covid-19 struck.

Among them was Mr Kelvin Chia, who came in 10th overall, completing the gruelling race in 3hr 19min on his new 300cc KTM dirt bike.

Mr Chia, 50, said: “I couldn’t prepare for the race (because of Covid-19). For me, the race was a matter of endurance.”

On the sidelines, Didi Lifestyle, the authorised agent for Triumph motorcycles in Singapore, gathered eight local motorcyclists who rode a total of 1,400km to watch the event.

They travelled to Kuala Lumpur to join more than 30 riders from Malaysia, Britain, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia who departed for Pahang from the Givi factory which manufactures motorcycle accessories.

Said one rider, Mr Daniel Lim, 31, head of operations and projects for an oil company: “I felt quite tired as I am not used to riding long distances after (the pandemic). I need to build back stamina for long riding trips.”

He added that newer riders who obtained their licences during the pandemic may also take an interest in riding to Malaysia and boost the participation rates at such events.