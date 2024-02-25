More mother tongue language learning for children at two new MOE-run pre-schools from 2025

SINGAPORE – A small-scale pilot will be launched at two new pre-schools by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to study the impact on young children when they have more exposure to mother tongue language (MTL) activities.

From 2025, Kindergarten 1 children attending the upcoming MOE Kindergarten @ Hougang and MOE Kindergarten @ Elias Park will have an extra 30 minutes of Chinese, Malay or Tamil learning each day.

Currently, MOE kindergarten children spend one hour on MTL activities daily. With the pilot, the daily MTL curriculum duration at the two centres will go up to 1½ hours. The extra 30 minutes will increase the overall schooling hours, rather than be implemented at the expense of other subjects, MOE said.

“The pilot aims to build a strong MTL foundation for our children from a young age, and nurture their interest to learn MTL,” said a spokesperson for MOE in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The ministry will evaluate the impact of the pilot to see if it should be expanded to more MOE kindergartens.

Ms Ariel Ng, 41, whose four-year-old son Aden Lim is in MOE Kindergarten @ Mayflower, said having more MTL exposure would be beneficial.

“One hour of MTL (a day) is definitely not enough, and I was thinking of sending him to a Chinese enrichment class,” said the quality specialist, who speaks a mix of English and Mandarin to her son at home.

Some other pre-schools also conduct about one hour of MTL lessons daily for their students. Their operators say there is no intention at the moment to increase the curriculum.

At PAP Community Foundation’s (PCF) 354 Sparkletots centres, children in K1 and K2 (aged five to six) get an hour of formal MTL lessons daily, while those in N1 and N2 (aged three to four) have 20 to 30 minutes.

MTL educators also communicate with children in their mother tongue languages during other activities, such as during play, bath and mealtimes.

Ms Angela Yang, PCF’s director of professional and education development, said parents play a huge role in a child’s MTL journey. Hence, PCF has developed resources such as e-books and an upcoming Home Learning Portal online to help parents engage their children with home-learning activities, including MTL resources.

NTUC First Campus, which runs 20 Little Skool-House (LSH) centres and 158 My First Skool (MFS) centres, said its centres conduct about seven to eight hours of MTL lessons per week on average.

Ms Thian Ai Ling, MFS’ general manager, said it also offers reading and learning content through its microsite so that children can learn the languages at home, with parental support.

Some pre-school operators already offer their students significantly more exposure to Chinese.

Mulberry Learning’s 17 bilingual pre-schools typically expose children to the Chinese language around four hours a day. It also has a Chinese-immersion pre-school called Mulberry Learning @ Fusionopolis that exposes children to Chinese around seven hours a day.

Mr Peh Yi Han, chief operating officer of Global EduHub, the educational group which runs Mulberry Learning, said the Chinese-immersion pre-school, which was opened in 2020, currently has about 70 children, including non-Chinese.