More MCs issued – is the cause telemedicine, or should other factors be tackled?

Salma Khalik
Senior Health Correspondent
MOH has received feedback regarding the excessive issuance of MCs following outpatient medical service consultations, particularly teleconsultations. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY
Updated
May 27, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 27, 2024, 05:00 AM
SINGAPORE - A Sunday Times story on May 12 revealing that the Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to tighten rules on the issuance of medical certificates (MCs) has resulted in massive and occasionally heated discussions online, in this paper’s Forum pages and when friends gather.

MCs have been around for a long time. They are issued to patients whom doctors have assessed to be sick and unfit for school or work. What has changed is the advent of telemedicine, where the patient consultation can be done via a mobile call, instead of physically at a clinic.

