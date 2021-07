Domestic worker Analyn (not her real name) said she has had only three to four hours' rest nightly for the past two months as she has to sleep with her employer's two-year-old son.

Exhausted, the Filipina, 26, told her employer last week that she wanted to work for another employer when her contract ends in three months. Her employer is not budging, and Analyn is not the only one facing this situation.