More library services resume from Tuesday, visiting hours increased

Those visiting libraries to read, study or work can look forward to more services resuming from Tuesday at the National Library Building, 25 public libraries and Oldham Theatre in the National Archives of Singapore Building.

The National Library Board (NLB) said in a statement on Thursday that it will open up seating and study areas in public libraries, including the eNewspaper and multimedia stations, with a timed entry system and safe distancing measures still in place.

It will also gradually resume public programmes, apart from guided tours.

More information about these programmes can be found at NLB's GoLibrary site.

The Study Lounge at level five of the National Library Building will also be reopened, with a three-hour visit limit.

Library users will be able to visit the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library for up to three hours, up from the two-hour limit previously.

Regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands can be visited for up to three hours, a significant increase from the previous 30-minute limit.

For all other public libraries, the length of stay will be increased from 30 minutes to two hours.

Entries will be timed to manage crowds. Library users can make their online bookings at https://go.gov.sg/library-visit-booking for their preferred slots.

Bookings are limited to one per day, with slots released daily for the following day.

The Asian Film Archive's public screenings of films at Oldham Theatre will have an increased capacity of 50 people per screening for both the theatre and the atrium, with safe distancing measures continued for seating in the theatre and to limit intermingling between groups, NLB said.

The gradual resumption of services comes after public libraries here resumed regular opening hours on Sept 1.

Safe distancing measures, capacity controls and frequent disinfection of high-touch points will continue to be implemented at all NLB premises. Library users must continue to wear masks at all times.

With programmes resuming, additional cleaning, sanitising and ventilation of programme areas will also be carried out between sessions, NLB added.

Due to capacity restrictions, library users might have to queue and wait before entering the premises.

Those heading to a library can check the website https://go.gov.sg/library-visit-crowd or the NLB mobile app for real-time crowd capacity in libraries and archives before visiting.