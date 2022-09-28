More help for SMEs going digital and workers aiming to hone skills

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to grow their businesses and workers seeking to upskill can tap two new schemes that focus on digitalisation.

The first, called the Rapid and Immersive Skill Enhancement (Rise) for Business programme, caters to SMEs aiming to digitalise their businesses.

The second, called Rise 2.0, is for individuals wishing to hone their digital skills and advance their careers. It is an expansion over 2021's Rise 1.0. Rise 2.0 also offers part-time classes to provide flexibility for working professionals.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who launched the programmes on Tuesday, said they complement each other.

"If businesses do not transform, workers will not be motivated to go for reskilling… That is why business transformation and workforce transformation must go hand in hand," he said.

Participants can get up to 90 per cent subsidy for the programmes, which are run by global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and SkillsFuture Singapore.

The schemes come amid a push for digitalisation, which helps businesses improve productivity, optimise operations and lower operation costs by adopting technology such as artificial intelligence.

Rise 1.0, which catered to individuals, was part of the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways initiative that was rolled out in response to Covid-19's impact on the economy and jobs. It saw 70 per cent of its 1,700 participants landing jobs.

A total of 120 learners in the first phase of the Rise for Business programme will start a 16-week course in November, where they will identify issues faced by SMEs and offer solutions such as digital marketing.

The programme comes after a joint study by BCG and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) found that more than 60 per cent of SMEs are digital starters, which refer to companies that have yet to adopt digital technologies collectively under IMDA's measure. The figure for large firms is less than 20 per cent.

For individuals, Rise 2.0 participants get to take part in a digital hackathon where they apply their skills to real problems and propose digital solutions to organisations.

Ms Yvonne Teo, 32, who signed up for Rise 2.0, hopes to leverage what she learnt to drive digitalisation in her company.

"It is not about buying an offshore software and introducing it to the company. It is about having someone able to customise things so it is more sustainable for the company," said the digital transformation manager, who was previously a finance manager in the same company.

For more information, visit https://rise.bcg.com/