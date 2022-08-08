More heartland shops transform, go digital to stay competitive

A nasi lemak stall which started in a Boon Lay market more than 50 years ago has grown into a powerful brand with six physical outlets.

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak also set up a central kitchen in 2005, took its first online order around 2018, and placed three vending machines around the island. It offers many e-payment options and plans to set up more vending machines.

Many heartland businesses are transforming to stay relevant and competitive.

Denzy Gelato, which started in a Bishan Housing Board shop in February 2019, expanded to another HDB shop in Bedok last year.

The company has also entered into an exclusive partnership with eight Huggs coffee outlets, in places such as Thomson Plaza and Jem.

Husband-and-wife team Damien Yau, 34, and Wong Hao Zhen, 35, launched an online website for delivery orders last year. Denzy Gelato is also on Redmart and Amazon Fresh.

Thanks to these efforts, the business has seen a 70 per cent increase in sales across the board.

Mr Yau said: "Working from home has become more common after the Covid-19 pandemic, and this has attracted more businesses into the heartland.

"It is important for traditional HDB shops to digitalise and innovate in the face of more competition."

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) told The Straits Times that as at May, 88 per cent - or more than 15,000 - of heartland enterprises have taken up at least one form of an e-payment method such as Fave, Grab, Nets or PayNow. This is an increase from 53 per cent in October 2020.

About 65 per cent - or more than 11,000 - have adopted digital commerce solutions such as Carousell, Shopback and Shopee.

As at last month, close to 130 heartland merchants have also benefited from its Heartland Visual Merchandising Programme.

Launched in August last year, the programme helps heartland businesses refresh their shopfront, develop digital and visual merchandising skills, and create materials for online and offline marketing.

Eligible enterprises will receive one-time support to defray 80 per cent of the costs, capped at $4,000.

Mr Joseph Zhang, director of ESG's heartland enterprise division, said: "We support heartland enterprises in acquiring new skills, generating new ideas, and improving their business processes and models, so that they can continue to cater to the changing needs and preferences of existing and potential customers."

One of the programme's beneficiaries is Bike Station in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

Mr Edvin Chen, 34, and his wife Mercy Modelo, 32, joined the visual merchandising programme, which subsidised their renovations, last year. The outlet has since attracted a 10 per cent to 20 per cent increase in footfall.

Besides going online on Lazada and Carousell, they are also working on their new e-commerce site.

Meanwhile, PlayYard's founder Joy Ng, 42, saw a 10 per cent increase in sales following the completion of her shop's renovation works in June. The multi-label children's clothing retailer in Ghim Moh started its e-commerce site in 2020.

The move increased Ms Ng's sales by 30 per cent, and online sales comprise 20 per cent to 30 per cent of her total sales now.

Some of these heartland enterprises are also ready to expand beyond Singapore. Mr Yahya Balweel, a manager at Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak, said it is exploring setting up shop in Indonesia.