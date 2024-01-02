Some hawker foods can raise heart attack, stroke risk

SINGAPORE – You had mee soto, seafood hor fun, mutton briyani or a chicken burrito for lunch? It’s likely you busted the recommended daily amount of 2,000mg, or less, of sodium with that one meal.

Chances are your blood pressure went up as salt causes water retention, resulting in a larger volume of blood that damages the blood vessels and puts pressure on the heart.

Over time, this raises your risk of getting a heart attack or stroke. One in three adults here aged between 18 and 74 years old has high blood pressure.

The occasional high-sodium meal is not likely to kill you. But surveys have shown that Singaporeans are eating far too much salt, averaging 3,620mg of sodium a day. One teaspoon of salt (6,000mg) contains about 2,326mg of sodium.

According to the Health Promotion Board (HPB), 31 per cent of dine-out dishes contain more than the daily recommended 2,000mg of sodium.

In 2022, it intensified its push to get hawkers, restaurants and caterers to adopt lower-sodium salt in their cooking. It also extended support to salt suppliers “to increase the range of affordable lower-sodium salt products”.

HPB gives companies on the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme (HIDS) up to $500,000 per project to develop or improve, as well as market, products with the healthier ingredients.

An HPB spokesman said that with HIDS, “the wholesale prices of all lower-sodium salt and most lower-sodium sauces supplied to food operators are currently comparable to that of regular versions”.

At the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, which is in Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s ward, 28 of the 40 food stalls use lower-sodium salt, making it one of the healthiest food centres in the country.

Ms Surayah Omar, 60, who runs Meal Logi, selling Malay food, said she uses the lower-sodium K-salt both for the food she sells, and at home. She also uses cooking oil that carries HPB’s healthier choice logo for oils that contain lower amounts of saturated fat.

She said: “We think of our own health, so we must also think of our customers’ health.”

Ms Christine Lock, 48, who runs Pangkor Island Nasi Lemak, said she uses the lower-sodium salt not only for seasoning but also to wash her chickens. She uses some 24kg of salt each month.

“Nobody knows that I’m using the healthier salt,” she said, noting that while it does not compromise the taste of her food, it is not a selling point for customers.