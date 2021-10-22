More getting vaccinated now as deaths rise

The numbers clearly show that vaccination prevents death and serious illness, and the upshot is a boost in the inoculation rate.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung noted that, in the last 28 days, about 98.6 per cent of infected individuals had mild or no symptoms. The remaining 1.1 per cent of cases needed oxygen supplementation, 0.1 per cent required time in the intensive care unit, and 0.2 per cent died.

At Northeast Medical Group's eight clinics, all the vaccination slots over the last weekend were filled, a 30 per cent increase compared with the previous weekend. The clinics have a total of between 40 and 80 slots a day for vaccination against Covid-19.

Chief executive Tan Teck Jack said: "It was a mix of booster shots and primary doses. There seems to be a sudden surge in health awareness because many Singaporeans now know of someone close to them who has already caught Covid-19."

Half of the clinics provide Pfizer jabs, and the other half administered the Sinopharm vaccine.

Singapore's official vaccination programme uses the mRNA doses from Moderna and Pfizer, while the non-mRNA options approved include Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Dr Mark Yap, who runs Cashew Medical and Surgery in Fajar Road, mostly sees patients coming in for booster shots. He had just five elderly patients wanting to get their first doses since his clinic started offering the vaccine three weeks ago.

If he sees an unvaccinated patient, he will spend time to understand the person's concerns and "strongly encourage" him or her to get inoculated.

The Delta strain is more than two times as contagious as previous variants, with some data suggesting that it might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

The uptick in vaccination came after the Government announced new vaccination-differentiated measures on Oct 9.

The unvaccinated have not been allowed to dine in eateries, go to shopping malls or visit attractions since Oct 13. They can go to hawker centres and coffee shops only to buy takeaway food.

From Oct 9 to 15, about 17,000 people received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national inoculation programme, while another 162,000 took their booster shot.

In comparison, from Oct 2 to 8, about 11,000 people received their first dose while about 135,000 had their booster dose.

The current high number of new daily Covid-19 cases has also injected a sense of urgency among people.

Family physician Dale Lim from The Tenteram Clinic in Whampoa told ST that while the majority of patients are there for booster shots, a woman below 40 did walk in on Tuesday for her first dose.

"She cited the high number of cases as a reason to vaccinate. She thought she could avoid needing the vaccine as cases were low last time, but now, it is different," Dr Lim said.

Clara Chong