More getting ComCare aid and for longer period

Social service offices (SSOs) approved 125 applications for ComCare Interim Assistance last month, up from the monthly average of 72 for the preceding six months.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee yesterday provided this figure to illustrate how SSOs have exercised flexibility to provide immediate help to lower-income households affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the House an additional $60 million has been committed to ComCare under the Resilience Budget in March, on top of the $180 million for the 2020 financial year. The initial $180 million sum was an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous financial year.

Responding to Nominated MP Anthea Ong on the total amount allocated under the Unity, Resilience and Solidarity budgets for ComCare in the light of the pandemic, Mr Lee said the households on ComCare are receiving support for a longer duration, which will provide greater assurance to those whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19 as they seek new jobs or retraining opportunities.

Since last month, SSOs have provided at least six months of assistance to new recipients of ComCare Short-to-Medium-Term Assistance (SMTA).

In that month, there were 1,441 approved applications that were given six months of assistance or longer, higher than the monthly average of 946 in the preceding six months.

Last year, the median monthly assistance quantum that a household on SMTA received was about $450, while the median duration of assistance per tranche was about four months.

Households who are already on ComCare will also have their assistance automatically extended for a further six months without having to approach the SSOs, Mr Lee said.

This applies to those whose assistance will end before July. The need for automatic extension of assistance will be reviewed on a quarterly basis, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) had previously said.

ComCare Interim Assistance is for those who need urgent and immediate financial assistance for less than three months, while ComCare SMTA provides short-term help for those who lose their job or fall into financial difficulties. Applicants' household income must not exceed $1,900 or their per capita household income must not be over $650.

Ms Ong asked if the MSF will consider widening the income eligibility criteria for ComCare schemes to be closer to those for the Temporary Relief Fund and Covid-19 Support Grant.

Replying, Mr Lee said the income criteria for ComCare schemes are not hard thresholds, and each case is considered on its own merit.

"SSOs take into account the applicants' circumstances and needs and exercise flexibility as needed to provide the necessary financial assistance and social support," he said.