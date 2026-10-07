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More flight options between Singapore and eight Indian cities on SIA, Air India from Oct 15

Air India and SIA currently codeshare on 77 destinations across 27 countries and territories.

SINGAPORE – Travellers will soon have more flights options between Singapore and eight Indian cities, as Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air India kick off the first set of initiatives under its new strategic partnership.

In a joint statement on Oct 7, both airlines said travellers will be able to book eligible flights between India and Singapore operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other carrier’s website, mobile app and appointed travel agencies from Oct 15 .

Currently, an eligible Air India-operated code-share flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa.

The airlines said the new initiatives will offer customers a wider range of itinerary and flight options through their respective booking channels.

It will cover 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The changes are part of a commercial cooperation framework agreement inked by both airlines in January.

SIA acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India in November 2024.

Air India and SIA currently codeshare on 77 destinations across 27 countries and territories. The airlines had signed a codeshare partnership in October 2024 .

In their statement, Air India and SIA also announced new initiatives for its Maharaja Club and KrisFlyer members from the second quarter of 2027.

Members will be able to enjoy enhanced reciprocal benefits on eligible routes, in addition to their existing Star Alliance privileges.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Club Platinum and KrisFlyer PPS Club members will enjoy priority check-in and boarding privileges, alongside other top-tier members of the respective airlines.

Maharaja Club Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will also receive additional baggage allowances and priority boarding benefits on eligible routes.

This follows a recent move by the airlines in April to improve reciprocal mileage accrual benefits for their members by expanding eligible booking class options and revising earn rates across all cabin classes.

Said Air India’s chief commercial officer Nipun Agarwal: “Strategic partnerships will play a key role in Air India’s evolution into a leading, world-class global airline... As demand for travel between our countries continues to grow, this partnership positions us to serve that opportunity even better.”

SIA’s chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin added that the first phase of its strategic commercial partnership with Air India marks an important step towards delivering greater benefits and a more seamless experience for customers.

“Demand for travel between Singapore and India remains strong, and this partnership will give customers greater choice and convenience, as well as enhanced reciprocal benefits for our frequent flyer members,” he said.

“Customers can look forward to more initiatives that give them more options, and strengthen connectivity between the two countries.”

Air India and SIA also said that they are working on further customer-focused initiatives.

These include improved schedule connectivity to reduce layovers and waiting times, enhanced offerings for corporate customers and additional measures to streamline the travel experience.