More EV charging points rolled out for motorists in north, north-east S’pore

SINGAPORE - Owners of electric vehicles (EVs) living in the north and north-east of Singapore can now enjoy greater convenience with the roll-out of 153 charging points, with 111 in Housing Board (HDB) carparks.

Other sites are carparks of government agencies such as National Parks Board and JTC Corporation.

The roll-out since September is part of a government tender for EV charging infrastructure in September 2021, awarded to industry player Charge+. EVs currently make up 0.6 per cent of the total vehicle population.

The move is in line with plans announced by Transport Minister S. Iswaran in March to make every HDB town “EV-Ready” by 2025 by installing at least three charging points in nearly 2,000 HDB carparks over the next three to four years.

Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Janil Puthucheary, who attended the launch of an EV charging station in Punggol Road on Saturday, said data and insights from the initial roll-out will help agencies shape the expansion in HDB estates.

He added: “We have seen increasing numbers of EV drivers living in the HDB heartland, who have grown to depend on the HDB EV charging stations. We also see a diversity in the EVs parked in HDB carparks and they include taxis, private hire vehicles, logistics vehicles and personal vehicles.”

He said Singapore is installing at least 60,000 EV charging points by 2030, as part of its aims to provide a more liveable and sustainable environment.

“As part of the Singapore Green Plan, the electrification of our land transport sector is vital because it is the third largest segment in terms of contributions to our national emissions, at about 15 per cent. Singapore has articulated a bold target of phasing out conventional vehicles by 2040,” he noted.

“To support the adoption of EVs, Singapore has introduced incentives for the purchase of EVs and also adjusted downwards the road tax for EVs. But this is not enough. We need to step up the provision of charging infrastructure so that EV charging can be made more convenient.”

The launch ceremony was held at a multi-storey carpark in Block 603, Punggol Road – the most used EV charging station among Charge+’s HDB sites.

Chief executive of Charge+ Goh Chee Kiong said the slim, 10cm-wide charger aims to address challenges in high-density cities like Singapore, such as space constraints.

Punggol resident Alvin Tan, 27, said: “It has always been convenient for me to charge, Singapore is small and easy to move around.”

But with more charging points in the heartland, the sales adviser – who has owned an EV for two months and heads to Waterway Point or an HDB carpark for charging – said they will drive greater convenience for the growing population of EV owners.