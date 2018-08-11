More employees to enjoy family-friendly work options on Aug 31

SINGAPORE - More companies will offer family-friendly workplace options on Aug 31 this year as part of a series of initiatives that aim to encourage more Singaporeans to focus on their families.

About 210 companies have pledged their support for Families For Life's annual My Family Weekend, more than double the number last year when the series of initiatives was first launched.

For one day, employees of these companies can enjoy initiatives such as a company-organised family day, take their children to work, or even choose to leave early from work.

This was announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Saturday (Aug 11), during the Celebrating RSAF50 picnic organised by Families For Life at the Marina Barrage.

"All these measures set the tone in the workplace that family life is important, and if your family is strong, you will be able to work well in the office," said Mr Lee.

More than 1,600 families turned up at the event, which featured a commemorative flypast by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). The RSAF is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The aerial display showcased more than 20 aircraft, including two helicopters performing aerial manoeuvres together for the first time.

Another crowd favourite was the display by the F-16C and F-15SG fighter jets, and spectators were treated to new manoeuvres that were not performed at the Singapore Airshow in February.

Apart from the aerial displays, participants also got to try their hand at various craft activities such as sand-art and parachute making. There were also food stalls and a photo booth families could visit.

There will be two more aerial shows on Sunday (Aug 12) at 10am and 2.30pm. The public can catch the shows from the Barrage, or view them live on the RSAF's Facebook page.