More dry weather seen these two weeks but showers likely too

Expect more dry and warm weather with some short thundery showers in the afternoon for the first two weeks of the month, said the weatherman yesterday.

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with the mercury hitting 34 deg C on days with little or no rain.

Overall, total rainfall is expected to be below normal over most parts of the island in these two weeks.

Fair and warm weather is forecast on most days in the first week, owing to the presence of a dry air mass over the equatorial South-east Asia region. But windy conditions with passing showers can be expected on a few days as northeast winds strengthen over the South China Sea.

In the following week, some short thundery showers in the afternoon into the evening are forecast because of strong solar heating of land areas, which creates a front that brings rain.

MSS said that last month was the second wettest January since rainfall records began in 1869. The highest recorded total rainfall for the month of January was 818.6mm in 1893.

The total rainfall recorded at Changi climate station for last month was 692.8mm, of which 648.6mm was recorded in the first two weeks. It beat the previous record in 1918 when the total rainfall was 634.5mm.

The widespread rainy weather experienced in the first half of January was brought about by a surge of north-east monsoon winds, it added. This happened twice on the New Year weekend as well as between Jan 8 and Jan 13. Heavy rain led to flash floods, landslips and stranded cars.

Flood warnings were triggered at five locations on New Year's Day. The wet weather was so persistent over the New Year weekend that national water agency PUB had to send its officers to help Singaporeans manage the flood risk from the rain. For example, officers helped residents in Mountbatten and Jalan Seaview to install inflatable flood bags to protect their homes.

It was exceptionally wet and cool in the first half of January. The lowest daily minimum temperature of 21.1 deg C was recorded at Newton on Jan 2.

In comparison, the second half of the month was generally warmer and drier, with short thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on some days.

The monthly mean temperature of 26 deg C was also the lowest for January in the last 30 years.