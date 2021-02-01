More dry weather in S'pore forecast in first half of February but some short showers expected

SINGAPORE - Expect more dry and warm weather with some short thundery showers in the afternoon in the next two weeks, said the weatherman on Monday (Feb 1).

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, with the mercury hitting 34 deg C on days with little or no rain.

Overall, total rainfall is expected to be below normal over most parts of the island in the next two weeks.

Fair and warm weather is forecast on most days in the first week owing to the presence of a dry air mass over the equatorial South-east Asia region.

But windy conditions with passing showers can be expected on a few days as north-east winds strengthen over the South China Sea.

In the following week, some short thundery showers in the afternoon into the evening are forecast because of strong solar heating of land areas, which creates a front that brings rain.

The MSS added that last month was the second wettest January since rainfall records began in 1869. The highest recorded total rainfall for January was 818.6mm in January 1893.

The total rainfall recorded at the Changi climate station for the month that year was 692.8mm, of which 648.6mm was recorded in the first two weeks. It beat the previous record in 1918 when the total rainfall was 634.5mm.

The widespread rainy weather experienced in the first half of January this year was brought about by a surge of north-east monsoon winds, it added.

The monthly mean temperature of 26 deg C was also the lowest for January in the last 30 years, surpassing the previous record of 26.1 deg C in 2018.