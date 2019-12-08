More donations urged as Boys' Brigade starts deliveries

More donations of halal-certified canned food, instant noodles and biscuits are needed before the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) 2019 project ends in three weeks, BBSG said yesterday.

More than 350 volunteers in around 100 vehicles kicked off deliveries yesterday, dropping off close to 900 food hampers to the homes of about 400 beneficiaries.

About 33,900 people will be receiving the revamped food hampers, which exclude cooking oil and soya sauce, but come with an extra packet of powdered beverage, such as Milo, 3-in-1 coffee or cereal, or adult milk powder.

The BBSG has encouraged the public to contribute more halal-certified canned food such as mushrooms, tuna and curry, as well as instant noodles and biscuits, and to volunteer to help with deliveries.

Mr Henry Tan, chairman of BBSG 2019, said: "We would like to urge the community to actively participate in our charity drive... Let us continue working together to spread the festive cheer and love to our 43,276 beneficiaries this year, and to remind them that they are not alone."

Food items can be deposited at BBSG collection points at 12 FairPrice outlets until Dec 18.

The public will also be able to take part in the daily hamper deliveries from the Boys' Brigade headquarters from tomorrow to Dec 28.

There will be three delivery sessions each day, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, with 10 cars required for each time slot.

All volunteers are advised to sign up in advance at www.bbshare.sg

Members of the public can also donate food items at 13 collection points islandwide, grant specific item requests at one of the eight BBSG Specific Wish Trees, contribute cash at any AXS station, or donate hampers on FairPrice's website at https://donate.fairprice.com.sg/boysbrigade?storeId=10151