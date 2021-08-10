More doctors, nurses volunteer

The rate of home vaccinations for home-bound Singaporeans, such as seniors, the disabled or those with special needs, could accelerate, following a surge of volunteers over the long National Day weekend.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday that 48 doctors and 56 nurses had signed up with SG Healthcare Corps in the 72 hours since he put up his appeal on social media for medical professionals to volunteer their services.

There are now a dozen home vaccination teams, comprising at least a doctor and a nurse each. As at Aug 4, home vaccination teams had given shots to about 1,200 individuals.

Mr Ong said his ministry is aiming to double the number of home vaccination teams to reduce the waiting time significantly.