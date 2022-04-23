More Covid-19 vaccination centres to stop operations

More Covid-19 vaccination centres will cease operations over the coming months as the number of vaccine doses administered has decreased steadily in recent weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Twenty centres will operate until end-May and another six until end-June. According to the ministry's website, one centre - at Marine Parade Community Club - will operate until the end of this month. There are currently 29 vaccination centres across Singapore.

MOH said it will consolidate its resources into several joint testing and vaccination centres and will give more details later.

Over 92 per cent of Singapore's total population have completed their primary vaccination series and 73 per cent have received their booster doses as at Thursday.

The centres at these community clubs offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine and are ceasing operations after May 31: Bishan, Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Tanjong Pagar, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

They will administer the first dose until May 2.

Meanwhile, the centres at Arena@Our Tampines Hub and 13 community clubs and community centres offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty vaccine and are ending operations after May 31.

The 13 are: Bishan, Clementi, Chua Chu Kang, Jalan Besar, Nanyang, Nee Soon East, Pasir Ris Elias, Sengkang, Tanjong Pagar, Teck Ghee, The Serangoon, Toa Payoh West and Woodlands Galaxy.

These 14 centres will administer the first dose until May 10.

Bishan Community Club and Tanjong Pagar Community Club are dual-vaccine centres.

The second and booster doses will continue to be administered at all the above centres until May 31.

Meanwhile, two other centres - Canberra Community Club and Punggol 21 Community Club - which offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine, will cease operations after June 30. They will administer the first dose until June 2.

In addition, the following centres at these community centres and community clubs, which offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, will also end operations after June 30: Bedok, Canberra, which is a dual-vaccine centre, Hougang, Queenstown and Senja-Cashew.

These centres will administer the first dose until June 9.

The second and booster doses will continue to be administered at the six centres until June 30.

The centres at the former Hong Kah Secondary School and Raffles City Convention Centre will remain in operation.

MOH urged those eligible for vaccination or booster jabs to take advantage of the capacity and good spread of vaccination centres while they are still in operation. Prisca Ang

• Go to www.vaccine.gov.sg/ locations-vcs for more details