More couples meeting through online dating sites or apps, survey shows

More couples are meeting through online dating sites or apps, according to National Population and Talent Division survey findings released on Monday.

Of the respondents who were single and currently dating, the proportion of those who met through online channels has grown - from 7 per cent in 2012 to 29 per cent in 2021.

Other ways that couples met include through friends, at school and at work.

The Marriage and Parenthood survey, conducted from February to June 2021, covered 2,848 singles - referring to those who had never been married - and 3,017 married respondents aged between 21 and 45.

The survey also found that the top three ways that singles want to meet potential partners remain through social and recreational activities, introduction by friends or fellow students, and introduction by work colleagues and acquaintances.

At the same time, more people are comfortable meeting through online dating sites or apps, with an increase from 19 per cent in 2012 to 43 per cent in 2016, and to 58 per cent in 2020.

Among the respondents who were single, 50 per cent were not currently dating and of these, 38 per cent had never dated before.

Top reasons cited for not currently dating are a limited social circle (58 per cent), not having many opportunities to meet potential partners (57 per cent), and a preference for leaving dating to chance (48 per cent).

Other reasons include wanting to concentrate on one's job or studies, and finding it difficult to form romantic relationships.

Principal research fellow and head of the social lab at the Institute of Policy Studies Mathew Mathews, one of the appointed research consultants for the survey, said finding a potential partner on online dating sites and apps is becoming more popular.

"This gives more choice to singles who may have difficulties, due to the nature of their work, to be in contact with eligible partners."

However, technology-mediated dating may not be for everyone and has limits, he noted.

"Singles who aspire to a couple relationship continue to benefit from embedding themselves in social activities and friendship networks where there is the possibility to meet and be introduced to potential partners," he said.

Goh Yan Han