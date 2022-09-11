More complaints filed in first half against businesses in beauty sector

Just before Christmas last year, Ms Joy Yuen went to Nail Palace in Junction 8 with a voucher to have a free manicure and pedicure.

The hard sell she experienced from staff there led to her paying more than $3,000 for a package. This is not uncommon, according to statistics from the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

In the first six months of 2022, 717 complaints were filed against businesses in the beauty industry. Most were about misleading or false claims, undue pressure, and non-utilisation of packages due to sudden business insolvency. In comparison, 627 complaints were lodged in the same period last year. It was the industry with the most number of complaints that year, with 1,434 cases recorded.

Recalling her experience, Ms Yuen, 37, an office executive, said: "It was my first time there, and the staff tried to tell me that my feet needed fungal treatment. Because I do have cracked heels, they promoted treatment for that too."

After initial refusals, she relented and paid around $300 for heel treatment on both feet. She said: "They tried to tell me that my heels were very cracked, and if I didn't get them treated, they will get worse and start bleeding. While I knew that my heels are quite dry, I didn't think I needed to go to the extent of getting treatment."

The staff pestered her to buy fungal treatment, offering a package of 10 sessions. After her refusal, they tried to sell her a smaller package - she was quoted more than $3,000 for five to eight sessions.

Ms Yuen reluctantly bought the package, but later changed her mind and sought recourse through Case. She received more than $2,000 back.

While the number of grouses has climbed, complaints linked to sums of $10,000 and above against businesses in the beauty industry have been on a decline, with 82 recorded in 2019, and 29 in the first eight months of 2022.

Case president Melvin Yong attributed this fall to "better awareness among consumers on the risk of sudden business closure due to the challenging economic landscape brought about by Covid-19 safe management measures".

"Given the current inflationary pressures, consumers are also more cautious in how they spend their money, especially for big-ticket items," he added.

In August, two Nail Palace outlets were ordered by the court to stop misleading customers into signing up for packages to treat purported nail fungus infections.

One customer spent $11,401.92 on a package at the Eastpoint Mall outlet, after staff misled her about toenail fungus, and charged her for lipsticks and lip balms they had initially told her were free.

According to Case, the claims in beauty disputes typically range from $500 to $2,000.

Consultant Alice Lim, 38, who spent more than $2,000 on two nail packages in 2019 and 2022, has first-hand experience with hard-sell tactics. "I liked trying different nail salons. Every time I went, I just wanted to relax but they kept pushing me to sign packages, it was like mental torture. I would have to be very resilient and not let my guard down."

The pressure made her so uncomfortable she stopped going to these salons for three years.

Ms Lim said she renewed the first package, from a salon in North Bridge Road in 2019, earlier this year, however, because there were minimal hard-sell tactics. "I don't mind sticking with the salon for now because I trust their skills and I am comfortable with them."