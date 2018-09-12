More COI hearings from Sept 21; some open to public

The Committee of Inquiry (COI) investigating Singapore's worst breach of private data will hold more hearings over two weeks starting later this month, some of which will be open to the public.

The breach, which was discovered in July, saw the leak of 1.5 million SingHealth patients' personal data. Outpatient prescription details of 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, were also compromised.

The hearings, which will look at how to better secure data stored by the public sector, will start from Sept 21 and be held in Court 5A of the Supreme Court. Details will be provided in the coming days. The four-member COI, headed by former chief district judge Richard Magnus, had its first hearing behind closed doors on Aug 28.