More caught riding on expressways

  • Published
    1 hour ago

While more people are picking up cycling as a hobby amid the pandemic, the number hauled up for riding on expressways has also surged. The Ministry of Transport said last week that fines will be raised from $75 to $150 from next year for offences such as cycling on expressways.

