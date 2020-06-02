More caught for meeting others from different households

While most Singaporeans have been adhering to safe distancing measures and wearing masks outside their homes, more people have been caught meeting others outside their households, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday.

There was a 5 per cent increase in the number of people caught meeting others from different households in the past week, compared with the week before, he said in a Facebook post.

Enforcement officers have encountered people chatting in groups in public spaces and exercising together in parks. A group of individuals from different households were also caught gathering and drinking together for a birthday celebration, Mr Masagos said.

"Such reckless behaviour compromises efforts to keep Singapore safe, and will not be tolerated. We must prevent a second wave of community spread," he added.

Mr Masagos highlighted that the number of fines issued to those found breaching safe distancing measures has come down by about two-thirds, from more than 250 fines a day during the early days of the circuit breaker period, to 85 fines on May 31.

In addition, only three people were fined for not wearing masks on May 31, compared with 100 a day at the start of the enforcement period in April, he noted.

In his post, Mr Masagos reiterated that social gatherings outside of one's own household are still prohibited in phase one of Singapore's reopening starting today, and urged Singaporeans to continue to stay home as far as possible and to wear a mask if they need to go out.

"While the restrictive measures pose challenges, I ask everyone to be patient and adapt accordingly to the new normal. If we all do our part, we can get through this together, and emerge stronger as a people," he said.