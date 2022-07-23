More cases of armed robbery in S'pore Strait in first half of the year

Cases of armed robbery in the Singapore Strait trended upwards in the first half of this year, but the incidents involved a small proportion of all vessels using the channel, according to a sea crime watch group for Asia.

There were 27 reported cases in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes between January and June - seven more than in the same period last year - said Recaap Information Sharing Centre in releasing its half-yearly statistics on Wednesday.

It added that there were more piracy attacks and cases of armed robbery throughout Asian waters in the first half of this year, with 42 reported incidents compared with 38 for the same period last year.

An act of piracy refers to attacks in international waters, while armed robbery refers to attacks within a state's territorial waters, said the centre.

Recaap stands for Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia.

Mr Krishnaswamy Natarajan, executive director of Recaap Information Sharing Centre, said the rise in cases could be partly due to the economic impact of Covid-19, which may have led more people to resort to crime at sea.

But he added: "There is a high volume of trade traversing the Singapore Strait - almost 1,000 ships passing through every day. The cases have been increasing but the numbers are small compared with the volume of traffic."

He added that the rise in reporting could indicate confidence among ship masters that law enforcement agencies will respond to threats.

Of the 27 incidents in the Singapore Strait, 19 occurred in the eastbound lane of the traffic separation scheme, with a cluster of incidents off Pulau Nongsa near Indonesia's Batam island.

The perpetrators did not use weapons to confront or harm crew aboard ships in all but one incident. In that sole case, they threatened a motorman with knives, pushed him to the floor and tied him up in the engine room.

The motorman managed to free himself and alert the other crew members, but the perpetrators had escaped with engine spare parts.

Most of the armed robbery cases in the strait were carried out after dark by two to five perpetrators, and they mostly targeted bigger ships like bulk carriers and tankers and stole engine spare parts, ship supplies and scrap metal.

To encourage ship crew to report such incidents to the local authorities, Recaap Information Sharing Centre will be producing a catalogue of fishing boats operating in Asian waters for easy identification of the perpetrators' boats.

"This will enable the ship's crew to describe the boat to the authorities when attacked by the perpetrators," said the centre's assistant director of research Lee Yin Mui.

The centre said that in the first half of this year, there was also a decrease in piracy and armed robbery cases in the waters off Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

But Ms Lee warned that the threat of abduction of crew members for ransom remains potentially high in the Sulu and Celebes seas and the waters off eastern Sabah.

She added that commanders of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group who were responsible for such incidents in the past are still at large.