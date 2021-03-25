More can attend weddings, but social gatherings still limited to 8 people

While capacity limits for some events like weddings will be increased from April 24, with precautions in place, social gatherings still have to be limited to eight people.

This is because a relaxation of this measure could considerably increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a virtual press conference yesterday.

"Any adjustment to this number actually has a very broad-based impact on... social interactions and, therefore, the risk of transmission goes up significantly," said Mr Gan, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic with Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

Responding to a question on the subject, Mr Wong said that a resurgence in Covid-19 transmission has occurred in other countries, and the Government is reviewing its measures in a "controlled, deliberate and steady manner" to guard against this risk, rather than moving too quickly to relax measures.

"When you do so, you find that there is a risk that clusters form, and particularly if the clusters are stemming from more infectious strains of the virus, they can spread very quickly. And then when that happens, you have to move in again with additional restrictions," he said.

European countries such as Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic have seen huge spikes in Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.

Medical experts said this could be attributed to some governments lifting restrictions too early. More infectious new variants of the virus have also contributed to the spikes.

The Government has been making its moves on an incremental, step-by-step basis, said Mr Wong.

"We are... reviewing every single move we make, watching the outcomes of these moves, making sure that the situation remains stable... And then as we take one step, if things are okay, we take another step," he said.

That has been the approach taken throughout the past year and will continue to be the approach this year, said Mr Wong, stressing that each move relies heavily on data and evidence.

Mr Gan also assured Singaporeans that the Government is reviewing the limit on social gatherings on a regular basis.

"When we are confident that it will not create problems with transmission, we will do the necessary adjustments and we will make the appropriate announcement at the right time," he said.

At the press conference, the two ministers also announced that more people will be allowed to attend some events as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, if pre-event testing is in place for these activities. For instance, wedding receptions can have up to 250 attendees if there is pre-event testing, up from the current 100 attendees allowed.