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More assistance dogs allowed in Singapore eateries from Nov 1

Individuals with physical or hearing impairments will soon be able to bring their assistance dogs into eateries under updated regulations.

SINGAPORE – Individuals with physical or hearing impairments will soon also be able to bring their assistance dogs into eateries, under updated regulations that expand permissions beyond guide dogs for the visually impaired.

From Nov 1, these trained canines will be allowed to accompany their companions into licensed retail food businesses, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and SG Enable, Singapore’s focal agency for disability and inclusion.

In a Sept 28 circular announcing the updated rules, they said the animals would be allowed in the dining or refreshment areas, as well as toilets, at such establishments.

Under previous regulations, entry to these establishments was limited to guide dogs assisting individuals with visual impairments.

These operators need not apply for a separate licence to allow assistance dogs into their premises, as the animals are officially recognised as working animals, rather than pets.

“Operators of retail food businesses are encouraged to allow persons with disabilities and their assistance dogs into (their eateries) to foster a more inclusive dining environment for all,” said SFA, MSF and SG Enable.

Under the expanded regulations, assistance dogs in retail food establishments are required to be:

held in a leash,

kept under control, and

restrained from straying or causing annoyance or nuisance, or from damaging any property.

The animals should also not be fed within the premises, except in pet cafes.

Assistance dogs are specially selected and trained to help persons with various disabilities live more independently.

They can be identified in Singapore by a harness, vest or other equipment worn on their body that may display the words “Service Dog” or “Working Dog”.

The updated rules are part of the Government’s efforts to ensure that Singapore’s physical and social environments are accessible and inclusive for everyone.

The initiative also aligns with the Enabling Masterplan 2030, which aims to support persons with disabilities to live independently.

Singapore has been expanding public access for assistance dogs across public housing, public transport and eateries in recent years.

In June 2024, then Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said assistance dogs that were matched by charity organisation K9Assistance to people with disabilities were allowed to live in their handlers’ flats.

Trained guide dogs accompanying visually impaired commuters are also allowed on MRT trains and buses.