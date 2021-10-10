More ART kits to be given out soon

The Health Ministry will be conducting another round of distribution of antigen rapid test (ART) kits, as Singapore heads towards a new normal where frequent testing for Covid-19 becomes common.

This distribution exercise will last from Oct 22 to December, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a virtual Covid-19 multi-ministry press conference yesterday.

This is so as to provide more support for regular self-testing at home, he added.

The distribution will be done via SingPost and each household will receive a package containing 10 ART self-test kits.

This is a pivot in Singapore's Covid-19 strategy, Mr Ong said.

All the complicated rules frustrate people and are a constant reminder to people that Covid-19 is a scary disease when, in fact, the vast majority of infected people have mild or no symptoms, he said.

Earlier at noon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, addressing the nation, urged Singaporeans to be the first line of defence, and help protect the hospitals and healthcare workers standing as the last line of defence.

The population can do this by continuing to abide by safe management measures, cutting back on social activities, getting their vaccinations and booster shots, and self-testing regularly, said PM Lee.

This ART kit distribution is not the first.

Earlier in July, more than 225,000 Covid-19 self-test kits were distributed to residents and visitors who visited markets and food centres linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

Last month, ART kits were made available for collection round the clock from vending machines placed in various housing estates, including Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Pasir Ris.

ART DISTRIBUTION

WHEN: Oct 22 to December HOW: Via SingPost HOW MANY: 10 ART self-test kits for each household.

Clara Chong