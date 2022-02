Households will have to grapple with the looming goods and services tax hike, as well as the uncertainty of what the post-pandemic era holds for them, and this year's Budget will continue to provide the needed support.

The rising cost of living is a perennial issue, said Mr Seah Kian Peng, an MP for Marine Parade GRC and also chief executive officer of NTUC FairPrice. "I would be surprised if the Government does not unveil measures to help all mitigate the rising cost of living."