More adult learners aged 31 and above returning to ITE for part-time studies

SINGAPORE - The number of mature learners aged 31 and above studying part-time at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has gone up.

Currently, there are about 53 per cent of such students in part-time higher Nitec and Nitec courses at ITE, up from 34 per cent in 2023.

For full-time courses at ITE, the proportion of students aged 21 and above has remained at about 5 per cent since 2019, said an ITE spokesperson in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Popular full-time Higher Nitec and Nitec courses among mature learners include nursing, mechanical technology, electronics engineering and IT systems and networks.

For part-time courses, popular areas of study include electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and business administration.

To support mature learners who may have work or family commitments, ITE offers flexible learning options such as part-time or evening classes.

Full-time students can also access learning materials on the ITE’s e-learning platform if they are unable to attend physical lessons on some days.

ITE said it also offers financial assistance to Singapore citizens pursuing full-time studies, depending on their household income. These include mature learners who are juggling work and family responsibilities.

The government-funded Higher Education Community Bursary (HECB) and Higher Education Bursary provides up to $1,600 a year, as well as a waiver of tuition fees. In addition, the Opportunity Fund Scheme provides up to $1,000 to needy students to purchase electronic devices.

Apart from government bursaries, ITE provides the ITE Monthly Financial Assistance Scheme of up to $1,800 a year to the neediest students for daily expenses, such as meals, stationery and transport.

The Special Student Assistance Scheme provides up to $600 to help students tide over short-term financial difficulties.

Ms Nurul Ashikin Seman, 33, who has an eight-year-old son, decided to enrol in ITE College East in 2023 to do a Nitec in beauty and wellness.

In 2021, her husband died after a prolonged illness, which prompted her to take steps to secure a better future for herself and her son.

Ms Nurul had previously tried a variety of jobs including being an auxilliary police officer at Certis Cisco, team leader of the service crew at fast food outlet Long John Silver’s, and receptionist at the Swissotel The Stamford.

She had to enter the workforce at the age of 17, with only an N-level certificate in hand, to help alleviate her family’s financial struggles.

When her husband first took ill in 2018 and had to stop work, Ms Nurul, who was then a housewife, decided to apply for a motorbike licence so she could work as a food delivery rider and have the flexibility to care for her husband and young son.

As she had always been in interested in the beauty industry, she decided to return to school and get properly certified.