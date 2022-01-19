More able to take part in Thaipusam festivities this year

More devotees attended Thaipusam festivities yesterday compared with last year, after restrictions were eased to allow worshippers to take part in groups of up to five, although entry was limited to those who were fully vaccinated.

The festivities began at midnight on Monday and ended at 10pm yesterday.

Those carrying milk pots entered the temple in a separate queue in groups of two.

More than 6,600 devotees of different races, carrying milk pots and clad in ceremonial yellow clothes, had completed their offerings by 8pm yesterday.

While no food was served to visitors at the temple for the second year in a row, devotees exiting after their prayers were greeted by volunteers giving out bento boxes to take home.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was guest of honour at the festival, arrived at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road at 8am yesterday.

In a first this year, he completed a milk pot offering at the sanctum before speaking to temple staff and front-line workers and volunteers overseeing safe management measures.

In total, 12,500 devotees visited the temple yesterday, including 7,200 who carried the milk pot offerings, called paal kudams, into the temple.

The temple saw about 10,000 visitors last year.

Speaking at a media briefing on the sidelines of the event yesterday, Mr Sekkappan Swaminathan, president of the temple board, said: "Our experience conducting the festival last year has allowed us to prepare in advance for the crowd this year, with external vendors conducting disinfection of all high-touch surfaces in the temple every hour.

"We welcomed all who wanted to attend and had pre-booked slots."

Barricades and signs were put in place to direct visitors to the entry and exit points along Tank Road, which was closed to traffic while 600 volunteers were on-site throughout the day to direct the devotees yesterday.

For the second year in a row, kavadis - wooden or metal structures with milk offerings - ceremonial piercings and the foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Tank Road were scrapped to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Devotees whom The Straits Times spoke to welcomed the easing of restrictions this year.

As healthcare worker Nandhini Maniam was unable to secure a slot for milk pot offering, she decided to attend as a general devotee instead.

The 48-year-old said: "I have been completing milk pot offerings every year since I was 21. I hope next year I will be able to do it again, and that other traditions like kavadi will return to the festival," she said.

The restrictions did not deter project manager Roy Choon, 54, from visiting the temple yesterday. Mr Choon, who has been attending the festival for five years now, said: "Attending the festival has been a spiritual experience for me.

"In previous years, I would walk from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road with my son. This time, I prayed for my family's well-being and my mother's good health."