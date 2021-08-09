Mooncakes and lanterns take centre stage

Sept 21: Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival (Zhong Qiu Jie), also known as the Mooncake Festival, falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.
The day of the Mid-Autumn Festival is traditionally thought to be auspicious for weddings, as the moon goddess is believed to extend conjugal bliss to couples.
Mooncakes played a major role in the liberation of Yuan China (1206 to 1341) from the Mongols in the 14th century.
Despite a prohibition against large gatherings, rebel leader Zhu Yuanzhang was able to instigate a rebellion by placing secret messages in mooncakes.
The rebellion took place during the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the celebration of the festival and eating of mooncakes took on a different meaning thereafter.
In Singapore, food outlets have gone over the moon, imaginatively rolling out many novel versions of mooncakes.
On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, homes are illuminated with lanterns.
The month of the festival is popular for family gatherings, with traditional activities such as "moon viewing" (shangyue) and lantern-carrying given full play.