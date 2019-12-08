Monster tricks

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The Megalodon, driven by Alex Blackwell, and Zombie, driven by Bari Musawwi, racing against each other during the Monster Jam Drivers' practice session on Friday.

Some of the world's best monster truck drivers were in Singapore to show off their skills at the one-night-only Monster Jam, held yesterday at the National Stadium.

These drivers can steer the huge trucks into doing gravity-defying backflips and vertical two-wheel tricks.

The event also involved high-speed racing of up to 120kmh and a freestyle competition.

A typical monster truck weighs 5,400kg, and is 3.8m high and 3.2m wide. A single tyre weighs almost 300kg and is 1.67m high. 

