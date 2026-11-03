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Monster Pet Vet in Everton Park to cease operations after 16 years due to rising costs

SINGAPORE – Pet clinic Monster Pet Vet announced on Nov 2 that it will permanently cease operations on Dec 20, citing rising operational costs and manpower challenges.

The clinic, located at Everton Park in Bukit Merah, will hold its last day of consultations and other clinic operations on Nov 30.

In a Facebook post addressed to its clients, Monster Pet Vet said it was “deeply grateful for (their) trust and support... throughout these 16 years”.

It added that it had been facing challenges with manpower and rising operational costs over the last few years.

Despite these headwinds, it said, it had strived to keep fees as affordable as possible, while delivering quality care to its clients’ pets.

“After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to close the clinic permanently. This has not been an easy decision, especially given the relationships we have built with you and your pets.”

The clinic apologised to its clients for “all inconveniences caused” and encouraged them to make the necessary arrangements for their pets’ ongoing medical care at other clinics.

Information on the transfer of pets’ medical records, outstanding medication and other necessary arrangements will be provided to assist “pawrents” with the transition.

Clients with existing credits with the clinic will be contacted by staff members and given refunds.

Monster Pet Vet added that its social media pages will remain accessible for some time after its closure, allowing the clinic to share updates on where its vets will be practising.

The clinic was founded in 2010 by two sisters who chose the name “monster” as they frequently used the term as a playful way to refer to their pets.

In addition to dogs and cats, it also treats small mammals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, as well as exotic pets such as frogs and reptiles.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Reviews.

Clients took to the clinic’s Facebook post to express disappointment at the news of the impending closure, as well as to say thank the clinic for its services.

One commenter, Doris Browny, said: “It is really sad to hear that the clinic will be closing after so many years. A heartfelt thank you to the entire team for taking such wonderful care of my bunnies and dogs throughout all these years.

“The vets have always been compassionate and caring, and the nurses are always so warm and friendly. It is also one of the few clinics where the vets actually take time to play with my dogs, helping them relax and making every visit a positive experience rather than a stressful one.”

Commenter Jennifer Ong thanked the doctors and nurses for taking care of her pets at “reasonable prices”, as well as providing options for her and her husband to make decisions on.

Others sympathised with the issue of rising costs, noting that it is not easy to maintain a pet clinic.

“Convert to becoming a mobile vet service, (as it) is now the trend,” said a comment from Facebook user Yee Yeez.

“Lower operational costs, but yet you can still follow your passion. Innovate, move with the trends. Do not let your talent and hard work go down the drain.”