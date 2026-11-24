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Monster Pet Vet in Everton Park reverses decision to shutter after support from new partner

Monster Pet Vet announced it will continue operations on Nov 24, after earlier announcing its closure on Nov 2.

SINGAPORE – Three weeks after announcing its closure, pet clinic Monster Pet Vet has made a U-turn on its decision and will continue operating after a “close friend” stepped forward to partner with the clinic.

In a Facebook post on Nov 24, the clinic said it was withdrawing the closure announcement it made earlier on Nov 2 and that customers can continue visiting its clinic at Everton Park in Tanjong Pagar.

Operating days and hours, however, may be adjusted in December 2026 and January 2027, added the clinic.

It also urged customers to contact the clinic in advance to confirm availability before their visit.

“We recently announced that Monster Pet Vet would be closing because of the operational and financial challenges we were facing,” Monster Pet Vet wrote.

“Since then, a close friend of Monster Pet Vet has stepped forward to partner with us and help us through these challenges.

“Their support has given us a way to continue caring for your pets and doing the work we believe in.”

The clinic, which has been operating for 16 years, previously said it had been facing challenges with manpower and rising operational costs over the last few years.

In its Nov 24 Facebook post, Monster Pet Vet also apologised for the worry caused by the earlier closure announcement and thanked customers for their support.

It added that it is considering moving to a new location in the same area and will alert customers in advance if its location or operating arrangements change.

The clinic was founded in 2010 by two sisters who chose the name “monster” as they frequently used the term as a playful way to refer to their pets.

In addition to dogs and cats, it treats small mammals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, and exotic pets such as frogs and reptiles.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Reviews.