Monkeypox patients deemed clinically stable to recover in isolation facility

Starting yesterday, those infected with monkeypox but are deemed clinically stable by hospitals will be transferred to a dedicated isolation facility, where they will recover until they are non-infectious and fit for discharge.

The quarantine period for close contacts has also been cut to 14 days from up to 21 days, and will be followed by seven days of monitoring via phone calls.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) statement did not say where the dedicated isolation facility is located. The Straits Times has contacted MOH for details.

The ministry said yesterday that these changes are in line with the latest data, including from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Monkeypox is typically a mild illness where most patients recover within two to four weeks without needing hospitalisation.

As at Sunday, 11 cases had been reported here, with 45 close contacts identified, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament yesterday.

The close contacts who remained in Singapore are well and 11 have completed their quarantine. None of the local contacts has developed symptoms or tested positive for monkeypox, Dr Janil said.

Close contacts were offered the smallpox vaccine, which is 85 per cent effective at preventing monkeypox infection after exposure.

So far, 11 close contacts have taken the vaccine.

"However, and as recommended by the WHO, mass population-wide vaccination... is currently not recommended as a preventive strategy for monkeypox as the benefits do not outweigh the risk," Dr Janil said.

Previously, all confirmed cases of monkeypox were isolated in hospitals until they were non-infectious. But MOH said yesterday that last Friday, eight cases were taken to the isolation facility instead, as part of a pilot for monkeypox cases to recover in the community. These cases are all currently in stable condition with mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, cases assessed by the public hospitals to be at higher risk of complications will continue to be managed in hospitals.

MOH said of the move to community care: "This allows hospitals to preserve their capacity for cases with more severe symptoms or complications."

As for shortening of the quarantine period, MOH said monkeypox transmission requires close physical or prolonged contact, including face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact such as sexual contact, so "the risk to the general public remains low".

Clara Chong and Tay Hong Yi