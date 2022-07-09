Mongolian NUS undergrad shares his impressions of Singapore with PM Oyun-Erdene

Singaporeans are active and hardworking, and they are why the Republic is great and modern, said 19-year-old Nyamdavaa Amar, a first-year Mongolian student at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) School of Computing.

Yesterday, he shared his impression of the country with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai who was at NUS as part of his official visit to Singapore from Wednesday till today.

Mr Amar is on a Sea Olympiad Scholarship sponsored by home-grown consumer Internet company Sea.

The scholarship is open to all students who have excelled in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) and who intend to pursue their full-time undergraduate studies at NUS Computing.

He was a gold medallist at the IOI 2020 and International Mathematical Olympiad 2021.

"Meeting my PM for the first time here definitely helped me overcome some of my homesickness," said Mr Amar who received three Mongolian books and a plaque from Mr Oyun-Erdene.

They met on the sidelines of the signing of a two-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) between NUS' LRF Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk (Ipur) and Mongolia's Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs to collaborate on public service transformation in Mongolia.

It was inked by Professor Leonard Lee, Ipur's deputy director, and Mr Nyambaatar Khishgee, Mongolia's Minister of Justice and Home Affairs. Witnessing the signing were Mr Oyun-Erdene and NUS president Tan Eng Chye.

The MOU builds on an existing partnership between Ipur and the National Academy of Governance in Mongolia to do capacity building in data literacy and risk communication in Mongolia's public sector.

Prof Lee said that the ongoing data innovation lab programme in Mongolia provides an excellent foundation and framework to support this new partnership.

Assistant Professor Reuben Ng, lead scientist in data and technology at Ipur, will be leading the joint partnership.

He said: "We designed an online programme on public sector innovation that was attended by nearly 1,300 civil servants and received over 300 project ideas for piloting in our data innovation lab. Our next step is to scale this important partnership."