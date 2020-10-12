Money FM Podcasts of the week: Singapore's aviation sector, Singapore-China relations

Dr Kevin Koo, orthopaedic surgeon, The Bone & Joint Centre at Mt Elizabeth Hospital about the possible injury dangers in dancing and the kind of injuries that are most associated with different dance types.
Published
50 min ago

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 12)

Fate of Singapore’s aviation sector: Can SIA fly high once again? (featuring Mr Shukor Yusof, founder, Endau Analytics)

Influence (featuring Ms Deborah Ho, managing director and head of South-east Asia, Blackrock)

Don’t dance your way into injury (featuring Dr Kevin Koo, orthopaedic surgeon at The Bone & Joint Centre, Mt Elizabeth Hospital)

Laying the foundations for Asia’s digital workforce (featuring Professor Annie Koh, V3 group professor of family entrepreneurship, professor of finance, and SMU vice-president for business development)

Singapore - China relations (featuring Professor Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)

