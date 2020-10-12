Money FM Podcasts of the week: Singapore's aviation sector, Singapore-China relations

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 12)

Fate of Singapore’s aviation sector: Can SIA fly high once again? (featuring Mr Shukor Yusof, founder, Endau Analytics)

Influence (featuring Ms Deborah Ho, managing director and head of South-east Asia, Blackrock)

Don’t dance your way into injury (featuring Dr Kevin Koo, orthopaedic surgeon at The Bone & Joint Centre, Mt Elizabeth Hospital)

Laying the foundations for Asia’s digital workforce (featuring Professor Annie Koh, V3 group professor of family entrepreneurship, professor of finance, and SMU vice-president for business development)

Singapore - China relations (featuring Professor Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore)