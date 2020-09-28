Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Sept 28)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

How maintaining remote working schemes post Covid-19 may increase revenues for companies (featuring Mr Moe Vela, chief transparency officer, TransparentBusiness)

Will blockchain and digital currencies reshape the economy? (featuring Mr Krishna Ramachandra, managing director, Duane Morris and Selvam LLC, senior advisor to the Global Blockchain Foundation and Chairman of the Helix Initiative)

Responsible retrenchment (featuring Ms Amarjit Kaur from Withers KhattarWong, lawyer specialising in employment and labour law)

Are you prepared to live to 100? (featuring Mr Dennis Tan, CEO, Prudential Singapore)

Singapore Archifest 2020 and sustainable living environments (featuring Dr Chong Keng Hua, festival director, Singapore Archifest 2020)