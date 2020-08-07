Money FM: Podcasts of the week (3 August)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

Importance of making a will to protect loved ones (featuring Ms Sim Bock Eng, branch chair of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, Singapore)

SORA benchmark rate vs other floating interest rates (featuring Mr Alfred Chia, chief executive of Singcapital)

Hard truths from GE2020 with Minister K. Shanmugam (featuring Mr K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law)

Why IT professionals feel essential but under-appreciated (featuring Mr Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, Product Manager of ManageEngine)

How corporate advisory boards help businesses during Covid-19 (featuring award-winning author Neil Humphreys and Mr Alan Hepburn, managing partner at Advisory Board Architects)