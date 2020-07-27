Money FM: Podcasts of the week (27 July)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week

Big advertising opportunities in the mobile gaming world (featuring Mr Tom Simpson, SVP, APAC, AdColony)

Launch of special opportunities Covid-19 fund (featuring Mr Field Pickering, head of venture & impact investing at Vulpes Investment Management)

Hearing aids are now invisible (featuring Mr Jackson Chin, senior audiologist, from the department of otorhinolaryngology of Tan Tock Seng Hospital)

How will Covid-19 change sustainability reporting for listed companies here? (featuring Mr Michael Tang, head of listing policy and product admission, SGX RegCo)

Latest updates on student visa services to the United States (featuring Chargé d'Affaires Mr Rafik Mansour, chief of mission U.S. Embassy Singapore)