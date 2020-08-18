Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Aug 17)

Money FM: Podcasts of the week
Singapore-Malaysia border set to reopen: What it means for businesses (featuring Ms Aarathi Arumugam, president of the Malaysian Association in Singapore)
A tech war, a geopolitical war and a capital war? (featuring Mr Wilfred Lim, executive director at BMFA Wealth Management)
Shop For Good by SPH (featuring Mr Anthony Tan, deputy chief executive of Singapore Press Holdings)
Eco Money: Accounting for change (featuring Mr Alex Metcalfe, ACCA’s head of public sector policy in the professional insights team)
Award-winning director film Eric Khoo on the new reality of film-making (featuring award-winning author Neil Humphreys)