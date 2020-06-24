Money FM Podcast: Special interview with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin
23:15 mins
Synopsis: Host Glenn van Zutphen and author Neil Humphreys are joined by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin to discuss his charity project #YNWA, the importance of Singapore's kampung volunteer spirit, and what Singapore must do to move past the Covid-19 pandemic.
Produced by: Glenn van Zutphen of Weekend Mornings on MoneyFM 89.3
