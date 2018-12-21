Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Reviewing the phased rollout of the open electricity market

Mind Your Business: Reviewing the phased rollout of the open electricity market

12:37 mins

Synopsis: It’s been some time since the Singapore Open Electricity Market’s zonal rollout. How’s it going so far? How much have consumers benefitted and are there too many retailers in the market now?

We chat with Mr Gaurav Modi, chief executive (SEA and HKG) at Capgemini and Mr Andrew Koscharsky, general manager, wholesale and trading at iSwitch.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

