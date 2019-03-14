Money FM podcast: Influence - The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year 2018 Siti Noor Mastura

Influence: The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year 2018 Siti Noor Mastura

17:55 mins

Synopsis: She had a difficult childhood. Her parents divorced when she was just 17, her mother sank into depression, and her older sister struggled with bipolar disorder. But these adversities made her the woman she is today.

Named The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year 2018, Ms Siti Noor Mastura understands that an understanding of inter-faith is dependent on dialogue and helps homebound elderly and single mothers through her non-profit organisation Back2Basics.

