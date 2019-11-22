Money FM Podcast: Businesses can play a part in coping with Singapore's ageing population

Prime Time: Businesses can play a part in coping with Singapore's ageing population

12:13 mins

Synopsis: Singapore and cities across the globe are witnessing the demographic trend of a rapidly ageing population. According to a 15-page paper released on Tuesday - "A Longevity Agenda for Singapore”, half the population here will be aged 65 years and older by 2050. On Career 360, Howie Lim speaks to Janice Chia, founder and Managing Director of Ageing Asia on the importance in investing in longevity and the need to cultivate relationships and social engagement that can provide a sense of purpose.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

