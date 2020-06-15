Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Special interview with Minister Indranee Rajah
24:04 mins
Synopsis: Host Elliott Danker speaks with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education, Indranee Rajah. She gives us an analysis on the latest Fortitude Budget and how the nation can transform to seize new opportunities.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
