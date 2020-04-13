Money FM 89.3 Podcast: Resilience, support and strength amid Covid-19

The Breakfast Huddle: Resilience, support and strength amid Covid-19

20:49 mins

Synopsis: Being resilient is probably the key for Singapore looking forward, with support from the government. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah comes on the show to analyse the latest Solidarity Budget and Singapore's long-term plans, post-Covid-19.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

